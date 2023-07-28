Aer Lingus sees €40m first-half profit thanks to busy spring

Aer Lingus has recorded an operating profit of €40m for the first half of the year thanks to a busy spring season.

It is up from a loss of €83m in the same period last year, but is still around half of its 2019 levels. However, it is already at levels similar to its full-year profit for 2022.

The result compares to a record first-half profit of almost €1.3bn for its parent company IAG.

Aer Lingus passenger numbers had fully recovered in the first half of the year, and were slightly above 2019 levels, IAG said in its half-yearly results on Friday.

The Irish carrier is now focused on its US markets, targeting new cities such as Cleveland in the midwestern state of Ohio and reopening previous destinations such as Hartford in the east of the country.

Aer Lingus short-haul flights to Europe also performed strongly between March and June, with "sun destinations” in high demand.

However, business travel has not yet fully recovered, the carrier said, which is in line with other carriers in the IAG group.

In March, Aer Lingus repaid a €50m loan from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

Aer Lingus is seeing what it called “increased seasonality in the business” after posting a loss in the first quarter, which it more than made up for in the second.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the group’s profits are funding investment and helping to reduce IAG’s net debt, which fell by around a third to €7.6bn at the end of June 30.

“We are aiming to be back to pre-pandemic capacity at the end of this year,” he said on Friday.

"These results are thanks to a strong performance from all companies across the Group.

“Customer demand remains strong across the Group, particularly for leisure travel, with around 80pc of passenger revenue for the third quarter already booked. And our airlines have put in place plans to support operations during the busy summer period.”

IAG said it has now restored 94pc of its 2019 capacity, with passenger unit revenue up 18.4pc in the firs six months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022, thanks mainly to people travelling for leisure.

Fuel unit costs were up 5.7pc versus 2022, linked to higher effective average fuel prices net of hedging.

IAG’s operating margin (before exceptional items) was 9.3pc for the first half.

Profit after tax for the period came in at €921m, up from a loss of €654m in the same period last year.

IAG saw a particularly strong performance from its Spanish businesses, Iberia and the low-cost carriers Vueling and LEVEL, with Iberia reporting a record second-quarter operating profit.

However, IAG described a “challenging operating environment” in the UK and parts of Europe, particularly France, where air traffic control strikes have affected most of its airlines.

Global supply chain issues have also reduced aircraft availability, IAG said in its half-yearly results on Friday.