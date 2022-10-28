Aer Lingus returns to profit in third quarter

Aer Lingus has reported an operating profit of €139m for the third quarter of the year as demand for leisure travel returned.

This marked a sharp improvement for the airline which reported a loss of €95m for the first half of the year.

However, Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton said profit for the quarter remained below the equivalent quarter in 2019.

She also reported that the airline operated at 90pc of 2019 levels of capacity throughout the summer.

“The Q3 profitability is welcome as Aer Lingus begins the process of both repairing the balance sheet and repaying the significant debt that has been taken on,” Ms Embleton said.

However, she pointed to a range of challenges facing the industry at present.

“While there is much to build on, we are conscious that global and geopolitical forces causing higher oil prices, exchange rate fluctuation and rising interest rates continue to substantially increase the cost base of airlines,” she added.

Aa a result of a strong third quarter, Aer Lingus now anticipates it will be in a position of “small profitability” for the full year, which would remain “considerably below” the full year profits recorded by the airline pre-pandemic in 2019.

IAG, the parent company of Aer Lingus, reported operating profit of €770m for the first nine months of the year. This reflected an improvement from the same period last year where the group recorded a loss of €2.5bn.

Passenger revenue at IAG was €14bn for the first nine months of the year.

The group said Q3 revenues of €7.2bn were 0.9pc higher than in 2019, despite Heathrow airport restrictions and the Asia Pacific network remaining shut.