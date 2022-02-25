Aer Lingus reports operating loss of €347m last year

Aer Lingus has reported an operating loss of €347m in respect of last year.

In 2020 the airline posted a loss of €361m, according to annual results.

Passenger numbers at Aer Lingus in 2021 were less than 25pc of 2019 levels, as the pandemic continued to impact the travel industry.

The airline said it is focused on its ambition to return to 90pc of normal capacity in 2022.

“The demand environment is now much more positive and Aer Lingus can look forward with optimism to more normal levels of flying over the course of 2022,” Lynne Embleton, CEO of Aer Lingus, said.

“However, the financial damage caused to the company over the last two years will take time to repair, in particular dealing with the debt which the company has accumulated.”

“We also need to invest in adding new aircraft to our fleet. For these reasons the company will have to carefully manage its cost base and ensure that it is efficient and competitive going forward.”

IAG, the parent company of Aer Lingus, reported a loss of €2.7bn in respect of last year.

Passenger revenue last year at IAG was €5.8bn, a 6pc increase on the previous year.