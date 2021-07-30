Aer Lingus reports half year operating loss of €192m 

Aer Lingus made an operating loss of €192m for the first half of 2021.

The airline’s capacity continued to be driven by cargo needs in the first six months of 2021, with flights operating regularly to New York, JFK, Chicago and Boston with very low passenger load factors.

Its passenger load factors are averaging 20pc, according to interim results from IAG.

Passenger and cargo revenue at Aer Lingus were almost identical during the period, at €33m and €31m respectively.

Aer Lingus owner IAG has reported an operating loss of €2bn for the first half of the year.

This is down from €4bn in the same period last year.

Passenger revenue for the six-months was €1.1bn at the airline group, a decrease of 72pc on the corresponding period in 2020.

Total revenue for the six-month period was €2.2bn, down from €5.3bn in the first half of 2020.

IAG – which includes British Airways and Iberia – said passenger capacity in its second quarter was 21.9pc of 2019 capacity and continues to be adversely affected by Covid-19 along with government restrictions and quarantine requirements.

The group said current passenger capacity plans for quarter three is for around 45pc of 2019.

IAG said it has “strong” liquidity of €10.2bn at the end of quarter two, driven by successful conclusion of financing initiatives since the start of the year, together with cost actions and UK pension contribution deferral.

During the period IAG drew down €75m for Aer Lingus from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. Aer Lingus can draw down a further €75m from the fund. The facility is repayable in 2023.