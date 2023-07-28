Aer Lingus reports €40m first-half profit thanks to busy spring

Aer Lingus passenger numbers were back to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of the year. Photo: Bloomberg

Aer Lingus is “not short of growth opportunities”, CEO Lynne Embleton said after the Irish carrier reported an operating profit of €40m for the first half of this year, helping to boost owner IAG’s earnings to a record high.

The €40m figure is similar to Aer Lingus’s full-year 2022 profit and is up from an €83m loss in the first half of last year. But it is still around 50pc below its pre-pandemic profits.

But Aer Lingus passenger numbers were back to pre-pandemic levels in the first half, thanks to a busy spring travel season. Passenger revenue was €366m ahead of the first half of last year.

Ms Embleton told reporters that there are growth opportunities for the carrier in Dublin, despite it being a “constrained airport”.

"We do find, particularly in the peak summer, that moving around the airfield is tricky, but we see, with the plan that the airport authority has [should] support the development of Aer Lingus and the development of Dublin as an airport.”

Aer Lingus is seeing what it called “increased seasonality in the business” after posting a loss in the first quarter, which it more than made up for in the second.

Short-haul flights to “sun destinations” in the Mediterranean performed well in the spring, Aer Lingus said in a statement, though the carrier is focusing on its long-haul services to the US.

Aer Lingus is targeting new cities such as Cleveland, in the midwestern state of Ohio, and reopening previous destinations such as Hartford in Connecticut, in the east of the country.

In March, Aer Lingus repaid a €50m loan from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif).

Aer Lingus owner IAG reported a record first-half profit of almost €1.3bn, on the back of a strong recovery by British Airways in the UK and Iberia in Spain.

However, business travel has yet to recover in all of IAG’s markets, including in Ireland.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the group’s profits are funding investment and helping to reduce net debt, which fell by around a third to €7.6bn at the end of June 30.

“We are aiming to be back to pre-pandemic capacity at the end of this year,” he said.

“These results are thanks to a strong performance from all companies across the group.

“Customer demand remains strong across the group, particularly for leisure travel, with around 80pc of passenger revenue for the third quarter already booked. And our airlines have put in place plans to support operations during the busy summer period.”

IAG said it has now restored 94pc of its 2019 capacity, with passenger unit revenue up 18.4pc in the first six months of the year, compared with the same period in 2022, thanks mainly to people travelling for leisure.

Fuel unit costs were up 5.7pc versus 2022, linked to higher effective average fuel prices net of hedging.

IAG described a “challenging operating environment” in the UK, due to a lack of ground staff, and France, where air traffic control strikes have affected most of its airlines.

Global supply chain issues have also reduced aircraft availability, IAG said in its half-yearly results on Friday.