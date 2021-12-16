Aer Lingus Regional service to relaunch on St Patrick's Day

The Aer Lingus Regional brand will reappear from St Patrick’s Day after Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airways and Aer Lingus confirmed a plan to re launch the service earlier than originally anticipated.

Emerald Airways sealed a 10-year contract with Aer Lingus this year to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service from January 2023.

The service had been operated by Dublin-base Stobart Air until June, when that carrier collapsed. It was owned by UK stock market-listed group Esken.

Emerald and Aer Lingus had previously signalled that they would look at relaunching the Aer Lingus Regional services sooner than 2023.

Emerald will start flying on March 17 and by mid-summer will be operating more than 340 flights a week across 11 routes. It said fares will start at €29.99.

High frequency routes including Dublin-Edinburgh and Dublin-Glasgow will be served up to four times a day. Emerald will also be operating services to destinations such as Newquay Cornwall, Exeter and the Isle of Man. Leeds, Bristol and Newcastle will also be served.

Aer Lingus recently announced an ambitious schedule for next summer, which reflects the airline’s goal to build to pre-pandemic levels of flying. It anticipates “continued momentum” in customer demand.

Re-establishing the Aer Lingus Regional network will help it to feed passengers to Dublin from the UK for travel onwards to the US and Canada.

Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton said the Aer Lingus Regional service was about creating “opportunities” for customers across the UK and Ireland, and for the Irish economy and Irish aviation as the carrier expands its hub at Dublin.

“Our customer-focused schedules will offer choice, convenience and great value for both regional and transatlantic air travel,” said Mr McCarthy.

Emerald has raised more than €8m in equity from investors, including €4m in cash from Mr McCarthy. One of his businesses has also loaned Emerald €2m. John Higgins, the ex-chief commercial officer at aircraft lessor Avolon, has invested €2m in the new carrier.



