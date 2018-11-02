Aer Lingus plans to almost double its transatlantic fleet to 30 aircraft over next five years

Aer Lingus thinks it can almost double its transatlantic fleet from 17 to 30 aircraft over next five years, as its positioned to be the number one ‘value’ airline linking Europe and North America.

The plan was unveiled at an investor day for Aer Lingus owner IAG, which also owns BA and low cost long haul brand Level. For Aer Lingus, the plan means new direct and connecting travel options centred on Dublin.

The Irish airline currently has a transatlantic seat capacity of 2.8 million per annum. The increase in aircraft would see this grow to 4.7 million seats.

The company said it would be “transformative” for the airline, and have a hugely positive impact on Irish inbound tourism.

The move means Aer Lingus is being positioned by Willie Walsh led IAG to take on Norwegian Air and Wow in the long-haul, low-cost market.

Meanwhile, sister company BA will hire 3,000 more staff next year, 2,000 of them cabin crew who will get five days more training to help address concerns about service quality, IAG said.

