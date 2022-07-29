Aer Lingus owner IAG returns to profit in second quarter

Aer Lingus owner IAG returned to profit in the second quarter as passenger traffic, particularly in Spain and Latin America, picked up in the spring.

However, IAG (International Consolidated Airlines Group) has seen an overall loss in the year to date.

The group saw profit after tax and exceptional items of €133m in the three months to June, up from a loss of €981m in the same period last year.

Operating profit for the second quarter was €293m.

There was a loss after tax and exceptional items in the six months to June €654m, down from a loss of over €2bn in the same period last year.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the group expects a full year operating profit on the back of its second quarter recovery.

“Our performance reflected a significant increase in capacity, load factor and yield compared to the first quarter.

“Although bookings into the fourth quarter are seasonally low at this time of year, we are seeing no signs of any weakness in demand.”

Total liquidity increased to €13.5bn, up almost €2bn since December, with cash of €9.2bn, up €1.2bn on December as travel bookings picked up in the second half of the year.

Net debt is down €688m since December.

The group has just under €4.3bn in committed and undrawn general and aircraft financing facilities, including a €200m loan for Aer Lingus from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Spain-based carriers Iberia and Vueling were the best performing carriers within the Group in the second quarter.

Passenger capacity in the three months to June was 78pc of pre-pandemic levels, up from 65pc in the first three months.

European short-haul capacity was 89pc of 2019 capacity, North America was 84pc and Latin America and the Caribbean was at 81pc.

IAG has been hampered by capacity limits at London’s Heathrow airport as it struggles with staff shortages and strikes.

Passenger unit revenue rose 6.4pc in the second quarter, compared to 2019, helping to offset lower capacity and higher fuel costs, with passenger revenue yield up 10.6pc on pre-pandemic levels.

Premium leisure revenue has almost fully recovered to 2019 levels, despite capacity being significantly lower. Business channel revenue recovered to 60pc.

IAG expects overall passenger capacity for the remainder of 2022 to rise to 85pc by the fourth quarter, down 5pc on previous guidance, largely because of Heathrow.

Full-year capacity is expected to come in at around 78pc of 2019 levels, though America will be close to capacity by the end of the year.

