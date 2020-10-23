Aer Lingus owner IAG cuts more capacity as it sees bookings plateau

AER Lingus owner IAG has insisted it retains strong liquidity but warned that overall bookings have not materialised as expected as countries around Europe impose further pandemic-related restrictions.

IAG made a €1.3bn loss in the third quarter, compared to a €1.4bn profit in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue at the carrier group, which also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level, slumped to €1.2bn in the last quarter from €7.3bn in the third quarter of 2019.

Passenger traffic, measured in the industry-standard available seat kilometres, was down 78.6pc in the three months to the end of September, said IAG, whose chief executive is Luis Gallego.

Last month, IAG said that it would be cutting capacity in the fourth quarter by 60pc, compared to a previously anticipated cut of 40pc, as a result of plateauing bookings following the reintroduction of quarantine requirements by many European governments.

“Recent overall bookings have not developed as previously expected due to additional measures implemented by many European governments in response to a second wave of Covid-19 infections, including an increase in local lockdowns and extension of quarantine requirements to travellers from an increasing number of countries,” said IAG yesterday.

“At the same time, initiatives designed to replace quarantine periods and increase customer confidence to book and travel, such as pre-departure testing and air corridor arrangements, have not been adopted by governments as quickly as anticipated,” it added.

As a result, IAG now plans to cut capacity in the current quarter by at least 70pc compared to the final quarter of 2019.

The deeper than anticipated cut for the period comes as Christmas approaches. The festive season would normally one of the busiest times of the year for airlines.

“As a result, the group no longer expects to reach breakeven in terms of net cash flows from operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2020,” noted chief financial officer Steve Gunning.

He added that IAG had total liquidity of €6.6bn at the end of September, including €5bn in cash and cash equivalents, as well as €1.6bn in of undrawn and committed general and aircraft facilities.

Additionally, the group has €2.74bn of gross proceeds from a capital raise last month, bring total pro-forma liquidity to €9.3bn.

Earlier this week, newly-appointed British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle, said there’s a risk the airline industry “will not see beyond” the Covid crisis unless it cannot address the issue of how to get people flying again.

Mr Doyle was previously chief executive of Aer Lingus.

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Mark Simpson said that IAG is likely burning about €180m of cash every week. That’s better than previous guidance of €200m, however, he pointed out.

“Looking out to the year end, we see the €2.75bn rights issue balancing off a fourth quarter loss of over €400m and the seasonal drawdown of unearned income and creditor payments, which has averaged €2.3bn in the second half period over the last two years,” he noted.

“As such, we expect year end available liquidity to be €6.7bn, equivalent to eight months cash burn at previously indicated levels," predicted Mr Simpson.

