| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aer Lingus interest free loans for pilots anger ground staff

Tensions mount as staff demand refund of union dues from trade union Siptu

A new interest free loan scheme for Aer Lingus pilots to support them while on reduced wages has further complicated the airline's difficult industrial relations environment. Stock photo Expand

Close

A new interest free loan scheme for Aer Lingus pilots to support them while on reduced wages has further complicated the airline's difficult industrial relations environment. Stock photo

A new interest free loan scheme for Aer Lingus pilots to support them while on reduced wages has further complicated the airline's difficult industrial relations environment. Stock photo

A new interest free loan scheme for Aer Lingus pilots to support them while on reduced wages has further complicated the airline's difficult industrial relations environment. Stock photo

Fearghal O'Connor

A new interest free loan scheme for Aer Lingus pilots to support them while on reduced wages has further complicated the airline's difficult industrial relations environment.

Aer Lingus has offered pilots up to €4,000 each to see them through the pandemic and now ground staff are demanding similar loans.

The special loan scheme comes as ground staff who spent much of the summer on 30pc pay - since increased to 60pc - have sought a refund on the €5 per week union dues that have been deducted from their wages.

Privacy