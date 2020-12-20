Aer Lingus interest free loans for pilots anger ground staff

A new interest free loan scheme for Aer Lingus pilots to support them while on reduced wages has further complicated the airline's difficult industrial relations environment. Stock photo

A new interest free loan scheme for Aer Lingus pilots to support them while on reduced wages has further complicated the airline's difficult industrial relations environment.

Aer Lingus has offered pilots up to €4,000 each to see them through the pandemic and now ground staff are demanding similar loans.

The special loan scheme comes as ground staff who spent much of the summer on 30pc pay - since increased to 60pc - have sought a refund on the €5 per week union dues that have been deducted from their wages.

The airline's 600 pilots will be able to draw down interest free loans early next month from a fund agreed with management. Individual loans up to €4,000 will be available, although loan values may be reduced if total applications exceed the available fund. Read More Pilots have agreed an enhanced arrangement that guarantees the restoration of their wages, while a return to full pay for other staff will depend on passenger numbers returning to normal levels - and industrial relations tensions are mounting. For example, staff are angry that they are being asked to work their reduced hours in four-hour rather than eight-hour shifts, meaning they are now only eligible to claim short time social welfare payments on fewer days each week. There is also a row over a bonus scheme - worth up to €400 per annum to staff. "The upset the company position has caused in relation to the scheme has been compounded by the communication issued on Friday in relation to a loan scheme for the pilot cohort," a senior Siptu official wrote to the airline's head of HR. "We have had constant contact from members across the company who are struggling with financial commitments in the face of ongoing reduced pay. While we accept the pilot group has reduced pay, similar to our members, we are at a loss as to why a similar scheme has not been offered across the company," said the letter. "We believe that if the company are in a position to offer a loan scheme to one group of staff, that this should be offered across the board." Staff have also expressed anger towards Siptu for charging them the full €5 per week union subscription even while they were on 30pc wages. Siptu has told staff that a refunding process was "with Liberty Hall to be signed off". Cabin crew represented by Fórsa received a €50 One For All Voucher as a partial refund for their union dues.

Read More