Aer Lingus hoping for ‘robust’ new flight schedule from April

An Aer Lingus jet on the tarmac at Dublin Airport. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

IAG hopes to have a “robust” Aer Lingus schedule starting in April next year, depending on travel restrictions and the Irish Government's adoption of a traffic light system.

The Government has indicated it will implement the European Union’s system for international travel.

The “very significant” schedule won't be as busy as last year, Donal Moriarty, interim chief executive of Aer Lingus, told reporters, adding that it will take "some time" to return to 2019 levels.

IAG, which also owns Iberia, British Airways and Vueling, yesterday said it will be 2023 before it sees a full recovery in the aviation sector.

IAG carries huge volumes of trans-Atlantic passengers both from Dublin and London, as well as from Madrid.

“We plan to recover as fast as we can,” Mr Moriarty said, adding that these are “unprecedented” times.

Aer Lingus had hoped to resume flights on its Shannon-Heathrow route in December, however, this will no longer be happening.

At Cork airport, flights to and from Heathrow will be reducing from a daily schedule to three flights per week from November 16. Cork flights to Amsterdam will cease for winter.

Aer Lingus currently has over 4,000 employees. Around 590 people that had been on fixed-term contracts are no longer employed by the group. The airline expects another 250 employees to leave the business between now and early next year.

As restrictions due to Covid-19 hammered the travel sector, Aer Lingus availed of Irish Government employee supports.

Mr Moriarty said while the supports had been a “welcome” contribution, it was a “small fraction” of the overall employee costs incurred.

The airline has manged to reduce employee costs by up to 50pc during the pandemic.

Since the main impact of Covid-19, Aer Lingus’ capacity has been mainly driven by cargo needs, with flights operating regularly to New York, Chicago and Boston, together with additional flights to Seoul and China carrying back PPE.

IAG said it was driving down its cost base, with new CEO Luis Gallego sticking to his predecessor's policy of cutting employee and supplier costs to survive the deepening travel slump.

The company also used its quarterly results statement yesterday to call on governments to adopt pre-departure Covid-19 testing to allow travel during a second wave of infections that is forcing governments to lock down Europe once again.

IAG said that it had cut cash operating costs by 54pc from original plans to €205m per week during the July-September period, a move that is key to airline survival during a winter with very low travel.

"The group has made significant progress on restructuring and we continue to reduce our cost base," Mr Gallego said in a statement.

He took over from Willie Walsh in September after the company secured shareholder backing for a €2.74bn capital hike to boost its finances during the pandemic.

The airline group was publishing further details on its third quarter after it announced a worse than expected quarterly loss of €1.3bn last week.

It said the total operating loss for the quarter was €1.9bn including exceptional items relating to fuel hedges and restructuring costs at British Airways and Aer Lingus where staff numbers have been cut by 10,000, mostly at BA.

Online Editors