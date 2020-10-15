| 9.6°C Dublin

Aer Lingus has paid €710m in dividends since buyout by IAG

Irish carrier paid €285m to UK holding company last year

IAG paid €1.36bn for Aer Lingus, securing a deal after tortuous negotiations involving the Irish government, which controlled a 25.1pc stake in the carrier. (Niall Carson/PA)

John Mulligan

Aer Lingus paid a €285m dividend to its immediate UK holding company last year, bringing to €710m the total amount of dividends that were paid by the Irish carrier since it was acquired by IAG in 2015.

IAG paid €1.36bn for Aer Lingus, securing a deal after tortuous negotiations involving the Irish government, which controlled a 25.1pc stake in the carrier.

IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level, was headed by former Aer Lingus CEO Willie Walsh at the time of the acquisition.