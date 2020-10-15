Aer Lingus has paid €710m in dividends since buyout by IAG

IAG paid €1.36bn for Aer Lingus, securing a deal after tortuous negotiations involving the Irish government, which controlled a 25.1pc stake in the carrier. (Niall Carson/PA)

Aer Lingus paid a €285m dividend to its immediate UK holding company last year, bringing to €710m the total amount of dividends that were paid by the Irish carrier since it was acquired by IAG in 2015.

IAG paid €1.36bn for Aer Lingus, securing a deal after tortuous negotiations involving the Irish government, which controlled a 25.1pc stake in the carrier.

IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level, was headed by former Aer Lingus CEO Willie Walsh at the time of the acquisition.

Like all airlines, Aer Lingus has experienced severe difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the newly filed accounts for its immediate holding company in the UK note that the potential impact of the virus on the valuation of its holding in Aer Lingus has been evaluated and that there has been "no material change". The accounts were signed off on September 29. They confirm the €285m dividend payment was received from the carrier during 2019. It's the biggest dividend paid yet by Aer Lingus since it was acquired. In 2017, Aer Lingus paid a €200m dividend, while in 2018, it paid €225m. Last year, the holding company did not pay a subsequent dividend to IAG. In 2017, it paid €125m to IAG and in 2018 paid €74m. IAG has invested heavily in Aer Lingus since buying the airline. It expanded its transatlantic fleet, opening new routes and adding frequencies as the carrier developed its presence in Dublin as a hub for destinations in North America. Last year, Aer Lingus posted a pre-exceptional operating profit of €276m, which was 11pc lower than the figure reported in 2018. Aer Lingus' operating margin was 2.5 points lower at 13pc. Its revenue last year was 5.8pc higher, at €2.1bn. The Aer Lingus holding company had a €301m floating rate unsecured facility with IAG that was put in place in August last year with a 12-month maturity. The company said it repaid the outstanding €242.2m of that facility on August 28 this year. On the same day, a new term loan totalling €63.7m was taken out carrying a 4pc interest rate and repayable in August 2023. Aer Lingus has slashed pay for staff due to the effects of the pandemic on its business. In September, IAG said it expects Aer Lingus to have secured 250 voluntary redundancies by the end of the year. This week, IAG announced that Sean Doyle, who became Aer Lingus CEO last year, was becoming chief executive of British Airways with immediate effect. IAG named Donal Moriarty, chief corporate affairs officer at Aer Lingus, as the airline's interim CEO.