Aer Lingus CEO to step down next year

IAG has announced that Stephen Kavanagh, CEO of Aer Lingus, is stepping down on 1 January 2019.

IAG has announced that Stephen Kavanagh, CEO of Aer Lingus, is stepping down on 1 January 2019.

Mr Kavanagh has been at the helm of Aer Lingus since 2015.

He is to be succeeded by Sean Doyle, who is currently serving as director of network, fleet and alliances at British Airways, which is also owned by IAG.

Aer Lingus saw its operating profit soar 51pc to €104m in the first half of this year, and delivered a return on invested capital in the past four quarters of 27.8pc - the highest by far of any other IAG division.

More to follow

Online Editors