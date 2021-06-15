| 7.2°C Dublin

Aer Lingus caught out by Stobart Air liquidation

There had been a breakdown in communication at senior level between the two airlines

Stobart Air operated regional flights for Aer Lingus Expand
Dave Shearer Esken Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Aer Lingus was caught unawares by Stobart Air’s collapse last Friday as there had been a breakdown in communications at a senior level between the two carriers, the Irish Independent understands. 

Stobart Air, which was headed by managing director Andy Jolly, had operated the Aer Lingus Regional service on a franchise basis.

There has been a political storm caused by the collapse, with the Government in the firing line over its handling of Ireland’s aviation sector during the pandemic.

