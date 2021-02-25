The first ever female chief executive of Aer Lingus has been appointed, with owner IAG tapping insider Lynne Embleton for the role.

She succeeds Donal Moriarty, who has been interim chief executive at the carrier since Sean Doyle stepped down from the role last year as he took up the CEO reins at British Airways.

Ms Embleton has been chief executive and chairman of IAG Cargo since 2017.

She previously held a number of roles at British Airways. She was its managing director at Gatwick, and was director of strategy and chairman of BA CityFLyer. She joined British Airways in 1992.

She is also the first non-Irish chief executive at Aer Lingus since Christoph Mueller, who’s German, stepped down from the role in 2015 – the year IAG acquired the Irish airline.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said Mr Moriarty had performed an “excellent job” during his tenure in the role.

Mr Gallego said Ms Embleton has significant experience to help steer Aer Lingus, where she’ll take up her role on April 6.

“Lynne has huge experience within the group,” he said. “At IAG Cargo she has led the company as it adapted rapidly to the Covid-19 pandemic and has made significant progress in digitally transforming the business.”

He said he’s confident that Ms Embleton has the skills to lead Aer Lingus through the pandemic and “enable it to emerge in a strong competitive position in the future”.

IAG releases full-year results tomorrow.

They’ll show the continuing impact of the pandemic on the carrier group, which includes British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

In 2019, IAG generated revenue of €25.5bn and a €2.6bn operating profit after exceptional items.

Aer Lingus accounted for €2.1bn of group revenue and €276m of operating profit before exceptional items.

IAG raised €2.7bn via a highly dilutive rights issue last year to shore up its balance sheet in the face of the Covid crisis.

Aer Lingus has received a €150m loan from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund pandemic recovery scheme. That three-year loan will bolster its liquidity position as it tries to emerge from the pandemic.

British Airways recently boosted its liquidity by almost £2.5bn (€3bn) by deferring pension contributions and finalising a loan.

