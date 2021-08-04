Aer Lingus and Emerald Airlines reach agreement on operation of regional flights

Conor McCarthy, CEO of Emerald Airlines and Reid Moody, chief strategy & planning officer, Aer Lingus with cabin crew from Emerald Airlines and Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus has signed a franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines for the operation of regional flights starting in January 2023.

The deal, which is for ten years, will see Emerald Airlines operating Aer Lingus flights between the island of Ireland and regional airports in the UK, Isle of Man and Jersey.

Although the contract is not due to start for 18 months, Aer Lingus said it continues to work closely with Emerald Airlines “to evaluate options with respect to an earlier contract start date in light of Stobart Air recently ceasing operations.”

Over 400 staff will be required between now and commencement of services.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus CEO, said: “Aer Lingus’s strategic intent to develop Dublin Airport as a hub between Europe and the US, to deliver greater connectivity and aviation jobs, is significantly boosted by today’s announcement.”

“This franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines marks a new chapter in Aer Lingus regional services and brings choice and certainty to our customers flying between Ireland, the UK and beyond.”

Under the agreement, Emerald Airlines will operate ATR turboprop aircraft on the regional routes with associated Aer Lingus branding and livery.

Aer Lingus is currently operating six regional routes and will continue to do so until at least the end of March next year, it said.

BA CityFlyer is also operating four additional regional routes for the rest of this summer.

Conor McCarthy, founder and CEO of Emerald Airlines, said: “Emerald Airlines have ambitious plans to grow and develop this partnership over the next few years with the first ATR aircraft joining shortly."

“As we add additional aircraft to our fleet we will be recruiting 400+ new staff members which is a great boost for the industry which has been so badly impacted by the pandemic.”