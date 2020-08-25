Advisory group backs Aryzta's nomination for chair role

Troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta received a welcome boost ahead of its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) next month after corporate advisory group ISS backed its nomination for chairman.

The baked goods company has nominated Andreas Schmid as chairman, with Gary McGann due to step down from the role and from the board.

ISS has also recommended against the removal of Kevin Toland and Annette Flynn as members of the board of directors.

It comes as the demands of the activist shareholders in Aryzta, led by Swiss firm Veraison and Spain's Cobas, have dominated the agenda at Aryzta for much of this summer.

Between them they own more than 20pc of the company and have sought major change, notably the exit of four directors including Arytza chairman Gary McGann in a bid, they say, to lift the battered share price.

ISS, which provides corporate governance advice to shareholders, also recommended that two of the activist shareholder nominees - Urs Jordi and Heiner Kamps - join the board.

Aryzta has said it will support two of the shareholder group’s candidates provided they observe "either an established or a modified nominations process."

