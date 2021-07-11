Acute shortage of lorry drivers could harm Ireland’s trade

The shortage of lorry drivers in Ireland has become “so serious” that it represents a significant challenge to the effective distribution of goods both domestically and internationally, according to the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA).

Late last month, the IRHA sent a letter, seen by the Sunday Independent, to Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Transport with special responsibility for international and road transport and logistics. In the letter, the group told Naughton of the acute shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers in Ireland and warned of its potential consequences.

The letter warned that if the shortage isn't “addressed as a matter of urgency”, then the impact on the “efficient and timely distribution of goods” within Ireland and between the country’s trading partners would be “serious and severe”.

Shortages of lorry drivers have been affecting other markets globally, including the UK. Premier Foods, one of Britain’s biggest food companies, recently called on the UK Government to consider using the army to distribute goods.

The UK Government is also set to relax rules this month for how long lorry drivers can work, as a temporary fix for the shortage.

Speaking with the Sunday Independent, Eugene Drennan, the president of the IRHA, said the shortage in Ireland meant the country needed as many as 4,000 lorry drivers immediately. He said the low number of drivers here could contribute to insufficiencies of certain goods.

“Every country in Europe is short of drivers, and they will snap them up,” he said. “We are dragging our heels.

“With the combination of Covid, Brexit and now this shortage, everyone is short of something,” he added.

Drennan said he believed Covid-19 supports had diminished the availability of drivers further in what was already a limited pool of those qualified, with some foreign drivers that worked here having left the country due to Covid-19. He also said that rates paid to hauliers had to be improved to increase driver pay but that there had been resistance from customers.

The IRHA president called on the work permit system, which firms can use to attract workers from non-EU countries in specific sectors where there is a need, to be enhanced.

Drennan said the list of countries on the work permit system needed to be increased and work visas produced faster.

"[We] need more nationalities on the list, make it easier for them to get here and when they do that they can get to work within two weeks. It’s taking three to four months,” he said.

The Department of Transport said shortages of drivers is an issue faced across Europe. It said the supply of commercial drivers was an issue it had been working “to address with the haulage sector in recent weeks and months”.

The department said it had chaired a Logistics and Supply Chain Skills Group, which included industry representatives, since 2019. It formed after an expert group highlighted skills gaps.

A spokeswoman for the Department said: “Minister Hildegarde Naughton intends to bring the issues raised by the IRHA and others in the haulage sector to the Skills Group with a view to highlighting the immediate challenges faced by the industry. The Minister will request the Skills Group to consider the issues raised and make recommendations as a matter of urgency, with specific regard to actions that can be taken by Government and the industry.”