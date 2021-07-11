| 13.8°C Dublin

Acute shortage of lorry drivers could harm Ireland’s trade

Hauliers’ group warns of ‘serious and severe’ impact on deliveries at home and overseas 

Sean Pollock, Business reporter

The shortage of lorry drivers in Ireland has become “so serious” that it represents a significant challenge to the effective distribution of goods both domestically and internationally, according to the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA).

Late last month, the IRHA sent a letter, seen by the Sunday Independent, to Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Transport with special responsibility for international and road transport and logistics. In the letter, the group told Naughton of the acute shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers in Ireland and warned of its potential consequences.

The letter warned that if the shortage isn't “addressed as a matter of urgency”, then the impact on the “efficient and timely distribution of goods” within Ireland and between the country’s trading partners would be “serious and severe”.

