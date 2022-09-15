Activist shareholder Clearway committed to break-up of Glanbia group

Glanbia activist shareholder Clearway Capital remains committed to persuading the board of the Irish stockmarket-listed group that splitting up the company is in the best interests of shareholders and the business, it is understood.

Shares in Glanbia jumped earlier this year when it emerged that Clearway had built a small stake in the Irish group and was urging some radical changes that it said would unlock value. The group has a market capitalisation of €3.3bn. It has been speculated that Glanbia’s performance nutrition division could be worth as much as €3bn as a standalone unit.

Clearway – whose founding partner is Gianluca Ferrari – has less than a 3pc stake in Glanbia, but it is thought to also have the tacit support of some other institutional shareholders in the group.

However, Glanbia’s single largest shareholder is the farmer-owned Glanbia Co-Op, which controls a near 28pc stake in the group worth close to €1bn. It would have to be persuaded to back any major proposed changes at Glanbia.

Glanbia, whose chief executive is Siobhán Talbot, has two main units.

Its Glanbia performance nutrition division sells brands aimed at consumers pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Its well-known brands include Optimum Nutrition and SlimFast.

Its nutritionals unit develops value-add and functional products for the food and food service industry, such as micronutrients, flavourings and bioactive ingredients. It also includes Glanbia’s US cheese business.

“As committed shareholders, we were very pleased to see the release of Optimum Nutrition’s new ready-to-drink protein shake and believe it to be a step in the right direction for the company’s flagship brand,” said Clearway on Wednesday. “We look forward to seeing further actions aimed at unlocking value.”

Glanbia recently delivered a strong set of interim results and has spent €127m on share buybacks this year, but its shares are trading at about the same level as at the beginning of the year and are lower than they were a year ago.

“We have a really dynamic, forward-looking strategic process and are on a very clear strategic path,” Ms Talbot told the Irish Independent last month.

“We’re very focused on growth, we’re very focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. A natural part of our strategic planning process is to look at strategic options and we listen to shareholders in that context.”