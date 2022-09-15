| 13.7°C Dublin

Activist shareholder Clearway committed to break-up of Glanbia group

Investor says it wants more actions that will ‘unlock value’ 

Glanbia chief executive Siobhán Talbot has said the company is on a 'very clear strategic path'. Photo: Pat Moore Expand

Glanbia chief executive Siobhán Talbot has said the company is on a 'very clear strategic path'. Photo: Pat Moore

John Mulligan

Glanbia activist shareholder Clearway Capital remains committed to persuading the board of the Irish stockmarket-listed group that splitting up the company is in the best interests of shareholders and the business, it is understood.

Shares in Glanbia jumped earlier this year when it emerged that Clearway had built a small stake in the Irish group and was urging some radical changes that it said would unlock value. The group has a market capitalisation of €3.3bn. It has been speculated that Glanbia’s performance nutrition division could be worth as much as €3bn as a standalone unit.

