Activ8 Solar Energies acquires 50pc of heat pump business Allbrite

Ciaran Marron, CEO of Activ8 pictured with Alan Duffy, CEO of Allbrite

Solar panel company Activ8 Solar Energies has agreed to purchase 50pc of heat pump business Allbrite.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Activ8, which was founded in 2007, has over 17,500 solar panel installations located across Ireland.

The business now employs 185 people.

SSE Airtricity is also a 50pc joint venture partner with the Monaghan-based firm.

Founded in 2002, Allbrite, which is also based in Monaghan, completes around five hundred heat pump installations each year.

Activ8 said the acquisition would mark a “significant expansion” of its existing services.

The deal is also set to create 30 new jobs at Allbrite in the next year as demand for heat pump installations is expected to grow.

“Our companies have been working together in partnership since 2017 on a range of retrofit projects across Ireland,” Activ8 chief executive Ciaran Marron said.

"This strategic partnership formalises our relationship with Allbrite and reflects our shared vision for a sustainable future,” he added.

Allbrite boss Alan Duffy said the company hopes to be the largest heat pump installer in Ireland within the next year.

"We are excited to combine our heat pump excellence with Activ8's market-leading solar solutions, propelling us to the forefront of Ireland's renewable energy landscape,” he said.