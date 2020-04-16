Acquisitions help revenue growth at Keywords Studios, but 2020 guidance suspended

Dublin-headquartered Keywords Studios saw its revenue jump last year on the back of acquisitions, however it said it would be “inappropriate” to currently provide guidance for this year.

Turnover increased by 30pc in 2019 to €326.5m. During the year the company purchased eight businesses.

However, profit before tax fell 21pc to €17.4m, according to annual results from the group.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords, said some of the company’s service lines felt the effects “of a light games release schedule at the tail end of the existing console cycle” last year.

Overall, Mr Day described 2019 as “a year of strong growth as we continued to build our platform to become the ‘go to’ service provider to the video games industry.”

With the coronavirus continuing to impact economies around the world, Keywords, which has already furloughed a number of staff, said it would be “inappropriate” to provide guidance for the year at this time.

Trading in 2020 started in line with market expectations for the full year, with only limited impact from Covid-19 seen in the first two months at the company’s five China based studios.

However, it has since moved over 5,500 employees to work from home arrangements.

Mr Day and the company’s chief financial officer, Jon Hauck, have both agreed to a 20pc pay cut, while the company is delaying certain capital projects.

In addition, the company is not recommending a final dividend in respect of last year.

“Whilst we are seeing some operational disruption to the provision of our services due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with some of our service lines and locations affected more than others, the underlying drivers of growth across the video games market remain intact,” Mr Day said.

Online Editors