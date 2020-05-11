Acquisitions help boost Amryt Pharma performance

Drug firm Amryt Pharma, which is focused on finding treatments for rare conditions, saw its revenue and profit jump last year, helped by the acquisition of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals.

Amryt purchased Aegerion in September 2019.

Overall, the company reported combined revenues of $154.1M in 2019, an increase of 13.1pc on the prior year, according to its annual results.

Gross profit was $16m for the year, up from $11m in 2018.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt, said: "2019 was a truly transformational year for Amryt. Post the Aegerion acquisition, we now have two substantial revenue-generating products.”

“Amryt is now very well positioned to execute on our strategy of becoming a global leader in rare and orphan diseases and most importantly, delivering therapies to patients with high unmet needs.”

However, the group made an operating loss of $54m in 2019, up from $18m the prior year. This includes the impact of restructuring and deal costs associated with the Aegerion acquisition and non-cash items including amortisation, impairment, depreciation and the impact of share based compensation expenses.

Online Editors