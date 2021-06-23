Accenture to create 500 new jobs in Cork and Dublin

Consulting firm Accenture is to create 500 new jobs in Ireland over the next three years.

The company already employs more than 5,000 people here.

Accenture is creating roles in technology, cloud, security, strategy, and design.

Most of the new roles will be based in the Munster region supporting the company’s work in the life sciences sector.

The new regional hub will support the growth of Accenture’s existing capability at Enterprise System Partners (ESP), a consulting and manufacturing services provider for the life sciences industry, which it purchased in 2019.

ESP is headquartered in Cork and serves clients around the globe.

Accenture is also expanding its innovation capability at the Accenture Labs in Dublin, specifically in the area of quantum computing. New roles will also be added in The Dock - Accenture’s R&D and Innovation Centre.

Accenture is also looking for people with quantum chemistry, quantum engineering, and quantum information science skills to join its labs team in Dublin, who work across all industries but with a particular focus on life sciences and health.

The Dock is seeking a variety of skills including visual, interactive and product designers, entrepreneurs and technical architects.

Alastair Blair, country managing director of Accenture in Ireland said: “Accenture is committed to helping our clients apply the very latest digital technologies and drive innovation, further strengthening the position of Ireland as a leader in this area and delivering ground-breaking change.”

“Over the last 50 years, we have seen tremendous change and growth, and these new roles are a great indicator of the direction of change in Ireland.”

Accenture employs over 530,000 people around the world. The company has clients in more than 120 countries.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the jobs announcement “reinforces Accenture’s continued commitment to Ireland and demonstrates the confidence Accenture has in the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the Munster region.”