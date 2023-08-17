Accel-KKR making €60m investment in Irish software firm Ocuco

US private equity giant Accel-KKR has announced a €60m investment in Ocuco, an Irish technology company which provides eyecare software solutions.

Ocuco said the investment will boost the company’s “global momentum” as it continues to meet the different needs of the eyecare industry.

The Dublin-based firm also said the deal will "stimulate mergers and acquisitions opportunities, aligning with a core tenet of Ocuco's growth strategy”.

The move comes just two years after the Irish state’s Ireland Strategic Investment Fund announced an investment of up to €15m in Ocuco. This deal was alongside a €25m term extension of Ocuco's facilities with Wells Fargo Capital Finance.

Founded and led by Leo Mac Canna, Ocuco provides software to optical retail chains and lens manufacturers in Europe, North America and Asia,

Mac Canna said the firm is “excited” to partner with Accel-KKR, “given their expertise in practice management software and proven track record in scaling companies.”

“Accel-KKR's investment is not only a testament to our strong performance, but a powerful endorsement that enhances our financial standing,” he said.

“We are well positioned to serve the full range of eyecare practices from independents to global chains that require a partner with the ability to deliver at scale."

Mac Canna said that Accel-KKR's investment will “undoubtedly” help Ocuco’s mergers and acquisitions.

“[It will]allow us to continue innovating and expanding our offerings," he said.

In a statement, David Cusimano, the managing director at Accel-KKR, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Ocuco, a decades-long leader in eyecare software with a scaled and differentiated product offering.

“This investment aligns with our strategy of backing market-leading, mission-critical software companies led by strong management teams. We look forward to leveraging our network and resources to support Ocuco’s growth strategy as it expands its next-generation SaaS product globally."

Ocuco’s software and services are used in thousands of businesses in dozens of countries.

The company has over 350 staff globally, with its largest hubs being in the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

It also has a presence across Europe, such as in Italy, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as in China.

The deal is also the second one in the space of a week where Accel-KKR was involved with an Irish firm.

On Monday, Irish software firm Glantus endorsed a €20.6m takeover offer by Finland-based firm Basware, which is backed by Accel-KKR.