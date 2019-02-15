Operating losses at the Trump Doonbeg resort fell sharply to around €100,000 in 2018 as revenues further increased in the "best year" to date for the resort.

Above par: Losses fall by 70pc to €100k at Trump Doonbeg

That's according to the general manager of the Trump Resort, Joe Russell, who confirmed yesterday that the Trump Organisation has ploughed €40m, including the purchase price, into the resort since it took ownership of it five years ago this week.

Revenues last year rose by 7pc to €11.4m - an increase of 48pc on the revenues of €7.7m recorded in 2014 during the first year of Trump ownership.

The Co Clare resort enjoyed the increase in revenues in 2018 as a result of accommodation income increasing by 3pc, green fee income increasing by 13pc and food & beverage rising by 8pc.

The operating loss of €100,000 in 2018 represents a 70pc drop on the €330,030 operating loss for 2017.

On the prospects for 2019, Mr Russell said that bookings are currently pacing ahead of last year for golf and accommodation.

During the five-year period of the Trump Organisation ownership of the resort, peak season numbers employed have increased from 235 to 290.

Reflecting on five years of the Trump involvement in Doonbeg, Mr Russell said: "The Trump Organisation investment and involvement has supported and improved the business overall, allowing for a year-on-year increase each year to our best year of trading in 2018 since opening full facilities in 2006."

Mr Russell added that "the level of commitment, expertise and drive that the Trump Organisation has provided over the past five years has been very good for our business."

