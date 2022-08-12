Abbott to invest €440m and create 1,000 jobs in Donegal and Kilkenny

Abbott Laboratories employs over 5,000 people at nine sites across the island of Ireland. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Global healthcare giant Abbott plans to create 1,000 jobs in Donegal and Kilkenny in an investment that looks set to be worth €440m.

Abbott will construct a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kilkenny where the jobs will be based.

This 250,000 sq ft facility will be located in Loughboy, Kilkenny, subject to planning permission.

The site will then provide Abbott with the capacity to increase production of its FreeStyle Libre technology which is used by people with diabetes.

As well as this, the healthcare giant will further invest in its existing diabetes care site which is located in Donegal.

A spokesperson from Abbott said: “Abbott is expanding our Irish manufacturing operations to meet demand for our FreeStyle Libre technology for people with diabetes, which over the past five years has grown from 400,000 to more than 4 million users.”

Abbott has been operating in Ireland since 1946. The company employs over 5,000 people across nine sites across the country.

"Abbott has had a presence in Ireland for more than 75 years, and we’re proud to bring even more highly-skilled jobs to local communities. People who use the FreeStyle Libre portfolio call it life-changing, and this investment will allow us to make even more of it in Ireland to meet growing demand,” the spokesperson added.

The new investment is supported by IDA Ireland.

Speaking on the announcement, Taoiseach Michael Martin said: “Abbott has a long and successful history, first establishing operations in Ireland in 1946, and this new investment is a great vote of confidence in the workforce here, and in this country as a place to invest.”