Abbey on track to better last year’s profit

Listed builders Abbey says is currently on track to match or better last year's first half turnover and profit.

In a brief trading update it said trading over the summer period has been “good”.

In Southern England sales were helped by the cut in Stamp Duty together with the UK governments 'Help to Buy' programme.

In Ireland the company said sales activity is running “ahead of last year” and interest in its future developments has been stimulated by the government's support for first time buyers.

“The group is currently on track to match or perhaps better last year's first half turnover and profit,” Abbey said.

However, it warned that for the year as a whole the outlook is “less clear” with the significant restriction of the UK 'Help to Buy' programme together with the increase to stamp duty planned for April next year contributing to its uncertainty.

“Overall the group is hoping for a satisfactory full year outcome,” it added.

The chairman of Abbey increased his remuneration in the company’s last financial year to €1.3m from €1.2m the prior year. Executive chairman Charles Gallagher was paid salary and fees of €1,340,000 and received benefit in kind of €27,000 for the year end April 30.

It comes despite profit before tax falling to €32.9m from €53m during the period, as trading in the three months to the end of April was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which is majority owned by Gallagher Holdings Limited, has operations in Ireland, the UK, and Czech Republic.

In Ireland its portfolio includes developments in Kilcoole, county Wicklow, and Portarlington in Laois.

Online Editors