A year into the pandemic, alcohol replaces soap in shopping baskets

This year's pandemic shopping trolley was filled with Guinness and Easter eggs

Grocery sales fell in March 2021, compared to 2020, when panic-buying ahead of the first lockdown led to record-breaking supermarket spends.

In the four weeks to 21 March this year, grocery sales fell by 5.5pc, or almost €60m.

March 2020 was the biggest month of grocery sales ever recorded, with purchases of hand soap rising by 300pc, household cleaner up by 170pc and toilet roll by 86pc.

However, grocery market growth was still positive for the quarter as a whole, at 8.4pc year on year, with shoppers spending €234.6m more than in the same quarter last year.

Over the first quarter 2021, people bought more Guinness, Easter eggs and barbecue food than they did in the same period last year.

“A year on from the start of the pandemic, lockdown is still having an impact on shopping habits, and over the past 12 weeks the market continued to grow,” said Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar.

“However, looking at the shorter-term picture, supermarket sales actually fell over the most recent four weeks.”

This year, people were more likely to splash out for St Patrick’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter, with sales of alcohol up 25.8pc. Shoppers also spent €2.9m more than they did last year on gift boxes of chocolate.

Grocery spending is still close to 20pc higher than 2019 and online is up €25.5m on March last year.

