A third of company taxes are paid by three multinational firms, Fiscal Council says

​State’s corporate tax take last year rose to a record €22.6bn

Three corporations are paying a third of Ireland’s corporation tax, according to new analysis from the State’s budget watchdog.

The report suggests the State’s reliance on a tiny number of business is more intense than previously known, and is growing.

If any or all of the three firms were to reorganise their tax affairs to bypass Ireland the hit to the public finances would be huge.

The Fiscal Council research shows the top three firms together paid €5.2bn in corporation tax in 2021, the last year for which data is available. The 2022 figure is likely to be even higher, based on provisional results.

Without naming the companies, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council said they are likely to be tech or pharmaceutical giants.

Publicly available corporate accounts show that Microsoft’s Irish domiciled units paid €2.7bn in corporation tax in 2022 and Apple’s main Irish unit paid €7.9bn in corporation tax last year, though not all of that was paid here. That figure was up €3bn from the year before.

“This new analysis shows how dependent Irish corporation tax receipts are on a handful of big multinational companies,” said Fiscal Council chair Sebastian Barnes.

“It underlines that the Government should not use risky ‘excess’ corporation tax payments to fund permanent spending increases or permanent tax cuts. Saving these receipts in a National Reserve Fund would help to prepare Ireland for future challenges.”

Corporation tax now accounts for more than a quarter of all tax receipts, compared to four percent 40 years ago.

The Government should not use risky ‘excess’ corporation tax payments to fund permanent spending increases

The Department of Finance estimates that around half of corporation tax receipts last year were “windfall” in nature, or could evaporate as quickly as they appeared. Finance Minister Michael McGrath said he wants to put most of this aside in a sovereign wealth fund.

Corporation tax revenues have surged since 2015, when new rules drawn up by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development inadvertently led to large US firms moving intellectual property assets to Ireland, booking more profits here and paying more tax.

But a tax loophole known as the double Irish – closed in 2020 – allowed some firms to shift profits out of Ireland to zero-tax offshore centres.

The amount of tax paid by individual multinationals here is notoriously hard to calculate, as most groups avail of exemptions and allowances, for example on IP assets, which they are not required to disclose.

Department of Finance officials believe that some of these allowances are starting to expire, which may be a factor in the increasing tax take.

Data from the Revenue Commissioner shows 10 companies paid over half of all corporation tax receipts last year.

That is 10 times what the same group of firms paid a decade ago.

While attention is often focused on the tax take from tech firms such as Google and Apple – particularly as Apple has been fighting the EU over its historic Irish tax liabilities – pharmaceutical and chemical companies are now paying more.

Companies in the sector paid a quarter of all corporation taxes last year – or €5.5bn, which was 46pc ahead of their tech counterparts.

The total corporation tax take last year was €22.6bn, which was €7.3bn more than in 2021.

The Fiscal Council report warned that could easily disappear if just a handful of companies take a hit.

“The increased reliance on and concentration of corporation tax receipts carries significant risks,” the report said.

“Changes to senior management, ending of patents, group restructurings, regulatory changes, international tax changes, pivots to new products, sudden changes in consumer preferences or sharp changes in profitability could all potentially have a material impact on tax revenues.”