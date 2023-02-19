A good start is key: how to turn an idea into a business

With an ecosystem which fosters collaboration and innovation, Ireland is renowned globally for being a strong and welcoming location for aspiring entrepreneurs to start a business.

According to the latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report, one in seven people in Ireland aspires to start a business in the next three years.

These aspirations can often become a reality for many, as within that entrepreneurial ecosystem, there are organisations such as Enterprise Ireland, the network of Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), Business Information Centres (BICs) and others, who have a range of financial, advisory and capability supports that are designed to help entrepreneurs at the initial, early-stage of their business journey.

At Enterprise Ireland, our mission is to help accelerate the development of world-class Irish companies to achieve leading positions in global markets, and this means supporting Irish founders and their teams from the very

beginning.

Despite the network of supports and resources available, there are many innovative and talented people in Ireland with great ideas who have yet to take the leap into the start-up world, but continuously ask themselves “what if?”.

And for many people thinking about launching a new business, there’s often the question “where do I start?”

This is one of the main objectives behind Enterprise Ireland’s new initiative, the ‘Chart your Journey to Entrepreneurship in times of change’ webinar, that is being held in partnership with IDA Ireland on March 2. ​

From our perspective in Enterprise Ireland, an important and crucial first step is identifying what supports or capability development programmes these entrepreneurs could potentially avail of.

For example, programmes such as New Frontiers, the all-Ireland entrepreneur development programme for early-stage ideas, can potentially be an excellent starting point for many. For female entrepreneurs, Enterprise Ireland is proud to support the Going for Growth programme.

For people who may be at a more advanced stage in their business development journey and have a prototype or business plan developed, it might be time to consider applying for Enterprise Ireland’s Pre-Seed Start Fund (PSSF).

Or perhaps they may be identified as being candidates for our High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) cohort. Both offers provide funding, mentorship and international market access to help take your business global. ​

Among the guest speakers joining us for the Chart your Journey to Entrepreneurship in times of change webinar is Rory O’Connor, the founder and CEO of Scurri, a cloud-based software provider connecting and optimising the eCommerce ordering, shipping, and delivery. Attendees will also hear from Tony McCormack, founder and CEO of Joulica, which helps organisations upgrade their customer experience by providing real time and predictive analytics across their customer interaction channels.

Other speakers on the programme, which runs from 10.30-11.30am, include Enterprise Ireland’s Jenny Melia and Paula Carroll.

Anna-Marie Turley is department manager for entrepreneurship and HPSU operations, Enterprise Ireland