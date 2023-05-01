‘A fairer approach to land management’ – new residential tax to replace vacant site levy

Sixteen local authorities, including one in Cork, one in Galway and three in Dublin, have identified more land that could be subject to a new residential zoned land tax.

Landowners are being asked to review supplemental maps being published today and contact their local authority by June 1 if they think they should not be subject to tax.

The rezoned land tax (RZLT) will start at 3pc of market value and replaces the existing vacant site levy, which increased to 7pc in 2019.

The new tax will include a broader cohort of land than the old levy, the Government says, and was designed as a way to end land hoarding rather than to raise revenue.

“Ireland requires increased housing supply to meet our housing needs,” said Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

“The RZLT aims to incentivise landowners to activate existing zoned and serviced residential development land for housing on identified lands and lead to the building of more homes.”

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said just one-sixth of residential zoned land is being earmarked for housing in local authorities’ six-year plans.

“We need to see more suitable land which is serviced and available for housing unlocked for the delivery of homes,” he said.

“Landowners now have an opportunity to make submissions to their local authority, with regard to supplemental maps only, if they consider that their land does not fall into the scope of the tax, or if they wish to seek the re-zoning of their land.”

Final maps will be prepared by local authorities in December, with the tax applying from next year. Residential properties on the map are not liable for the tax if they are subject to local property tax.

Mr O’Brien said the Government is ensuring a "fairer approach to land management” and that houses will “get built quicker and without unnecessary speculative costs from land mismanagement”.

Official data shows dwelling completions were 19pc ahead of last year in the first three months of 2023, and commencements – which indicate the scale of future activity – were up by around two-thirds between February and March.

But Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary warned that the falling number of planning permissions indicates that “progress may be stalling”.