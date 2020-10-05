Under Level Five all non-essential businesses would close (stock image)

Nphet’s recommendation that the country returns to Level five restrictions for the next four weeks looks like a “disproportionate response,” according to Dermot O’Leary, chief economist at Goodbody.

Compared to the measures taken by other countries and to the situation at the time of the first lockdown in March, “it looks like a disproportionate response to close all non-essential businesses,” he said in a note today.

The recommendation by the health professionals “highlights how vulnerable the economy is to public health decisions,” he added.

Under Level five, people would be asked to stay at home and all businesses other than those deemed essential would close.

“Given the likely economic impact, a wholesale reconfiguring of supports would be necessary. With next week's Budget preparations in the final stretch, taking Nphet's advice would significantly change the short-term priorities,” Mr O’Leary added.

The recommendation from Nphet comes just over a week out from the announcement of Budget 2021.

The state’s deficit this year expected to be over €20bn, down from previous expectations that it would be close to €30bn.

Massive government spending to support the economy through the pandemic has put the Exchequer balance €9.4bn in the red for the first nine months of the year.

However, strong corporate and income tax receipts has offset the spending somewhat.

Most of those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic are on lower paid salaries and fall outside the income tax net, according to the Department of Finance.

