| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A CEO’s advice for doing business - ‘Informal chats around a barbeque, over a drink or a coffee are important’

Ben Baxter is chief operating officer at Kenmare Resources and chats with Mary McCarthy about geology, managing mines, working in South Africa and Mozambique and how his family has adapted to life in Dublin

Ben Baxter of Kenmare splits his time between Dublin and the company's Moma mine in Mozambique Expand

Close

Ben Baxter of Kenmare splits his time between Dublin and the company's Moma mine in Mozambique

Ben Baxter of Kenmare splits his time between Dublin and the company's Moma mine in Mozambique

Ben Baxter of Kenmare splits his time between Dublin and the company's Moma mine in Mozambique

Mary McCarthy

Before I started with Kenmare in January 2015 we spent 18 years in southern Africa. It was a culture shock to be back in the northern hemisphere.

Geology bedrock

I was brand new on the block and Kenmare was in the deepest of trouble but it was a risk very much worth taking – a good move professionally and personally.

Most Watched

Privacy