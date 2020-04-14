€84k awarded to forklift operator over dismissal

A paint supply company has been ordered to pay a female forklift operator €84,759 in compensation after she was unfairly dismissed for raising health and safety concerns.

The worker had a 31-year unblemished record with the employer but was dismissed shortly after raising concerns over the use of a chemical, DB20, in the cleaning water supply at her workplace.

The employee also raised a health and safety complaint in relation to having to sweep, as opposed to vacuum clean, the talc and metallic powder at her workplace.

Workplace Relations Commission adjudication officer Emile Daly found that the reason the adverse treatment was meted out to the worker was as a result of her raising the reasonable health and safety complaints - and that the penalisation dismissal would not have occurred but for the two complaints in relation to the worker's health and safety being made.

Ms Daly found that the forklift operator was penalised under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005, and awarded her €82,351 for the penalisation dismissal.

She also found that the worker was unfairly dismissed.

Ms Daly awarded the worker a further €2,228 for a breach of her terms of employment.

The paint/coatings supply firm dismissed the worker without notice in June 2019, and did not engage with the commission prior to the hearing or attend the adjudication hearing into the case.

The worker was dismissed, according to her employer, for taking home empty paint buckets and adding a small amount of personal rubbish to the company refuse pile.

Following her dismissal, 40 of her fellow work colleagues signed a petition in support of her and asked management that the decision be reconsidered, but it was not.

The forklift operator believes that the real reason for her dismissal was because she had become regarded, wrongly, as a trouble maker, after making the complaints concerning the use of a chemical product and for two health and safety breaches.

Ms Daly stated that the award of compensation is just and equitable given the worker's unblemished work history.

She also noted that in most other workplaces, the role of forklift operator is performed exclusively by men, "and I have no doubt that, certainly early on, if not throughout her employment, this probably gave rise to a degree of adverse reaction and for that reason alone, apart from any other, her successful and blemish-free work history is even more impressive".

Ms Daly also took account of the likelihood that the employer acted in the way that it did to discourage other workers from making any health and safety complaints.

She stated that the award took into account the need to act as a deterrent to any such future conduct.

