83pc of retail workers in Ireland experiencing harassment from customers

New research has revealed that 83pc of retail workers in Ireland have experienced incidents of harassment at work.

The survey, which was conducted by Circle K, features insights from 380 people employed by the forecourt and convenience retailer, as well as a further 500 people working across the retail sector in Ireland.

The study found that 68pc of respondents experienced harassment by customers at least once a month.

Half of Irish retail workers surveyed witnessed a colleague being physically assaulted by a customer while at work, while over 80pc of those employed by Circle K have also seen customers verbally abuse workers.

Circle K workers have also experienced harassment based on race and gender, according to the findings.

Over a third of employees at the forecourt retailer had experienced harassment based on race, while 28pc said the harassment they had experienced from customers was based on gender.

As a result of these incidents, 70pc of retail workers said they are considering searching for new employment outside of the retail industry, which currently employs over 300,000 people in Ireland.

Circle K managing director Gordon Lawlor said that that the business is currently seeing more “incidents of unacceptable behaviour”.

“Our research clearly demonstrates that this issue is not just confined to Circle K and is a challenge for the wider retail sector at large,” he said.

Mr Lawlor said that it is crucial for consumers to recognise the “vital role” of staff in the retail sector and encouraged “good behaviour by all customers”.

“The survey highlighted some very serious issues, including incidence of physical assault and verbal abuse, that retail workers have had to contend with,” director of Retail Ireland Arnold Dillon said.

“The consequences for staff are very real, including mental health issues, burnout and increased absence.”

He added that many areas of the retail sector are currently experiencing labour shortages.