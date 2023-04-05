65,000 potential homes trapped in planning limbo

Around 65,000 new residential units are tied up within planning appeals, judicial reviews, and Strategic Housing Developments processes, according to new data from Construction Information Services (CIS), a service that provides information for the sector.

People within the construction sector have long identified the slowness and lack of certainty of the planning process as a significant factor in holding back new supply.

CIS found around 18,000 new homes are currently subject to planning appeals to An Bord Pleanála having secured permission from local authorities.

Approval of around 15,000 units is subject to judicial review and in the courts awaiting a decision, while 32,000 are awaiting an initial decision from An Bord Pleanala (ABP) under what’s supposed to be the fast track Strategic Housing Developments (SHD) initiative.

The numbers are based on a CIS analysis of over 700 projects on appeal as of March 2023. In total, there are over 18,000 units which are currently on appeal and awaiting a decision. In the case of just over 13,000 of these the appeal decision due date has passed.

Dublin has the highest number of residential schemes currently on appeal with 151, followed by Cork with 63 and Wicklow with 31.

Meanwhile judicial reviews are legal challenges to decisions made by local authorities or government agencies taken by residents and community groups opposed to developments.

As of March 2023, there were 105 judicial reviews relating to large-scale residential development sites in Ireland.

Of the 100 or so judicial reviews, 42pc are still ongoing, 5pc were won by An Bord Pleanála, 37pc were lost or conceded by An Bord Pleanála and 16pc withdrawn.

The cases won and upheld by An Bord Pleanála equate to 1,200 units while the 16pc of judicial reviews withdrawn equated to 5,100 units and just under 700 student bed spaces.

The cases that the Bord lost or conceded equate to just under 13,000 units and just over 1,000 student bed spaces.

Meanwhile, the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process which was set up to accelerate planning for large-scale housing developments still has 91 developments awaiting decisions mostly from last year – equal to nearly 32,000 residential units made up of just over 7,000 houses and just under 25,000 apartments.