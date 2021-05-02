€500m Shannon LNG project expected in 2022

New Fortress Energy (NFE), a US-listed energy group, expects its €500m liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the Shannon to be “online by the second half of next year”.

Wesley Edens, co-founder and chief executive of NFE, made the comments during an analyst call last month. NFE would build the project on the Kerry side of the Shannon.

Edens spoke about NFE and its progress with other terminals, including Brazil.

“The other terminal that is along those lines I think you’ll find has similar character [to the one in Brazil] is Ireland, where we expect that to be online at the second half of next year as well,” he said.

Evercore ISI analyst Sean Morgan asked Edens about the Green Party’s role in Government, its stance on LNG, the potential for regulatory hurdles and how this would fit in with the timeline for 2022.

Edens replied, saying NFE “feel great about” the project .

“They’ve got a tremendous amount of wind power and other alternative power in Ireland,” he said.

“That’s great. They do need something when the wind doesn’t blow. And so we think that to have gas into their network in this form is something which is both needed and is wanted there.”

In March, the Irish Independent reported NFE would file new planning documents “within weeks”.

Last year, it received a setback when the High Court quashed a planning extension for the project granted by An Bord Pleanála in 2018.

