Visitor numbers at Dublin's Jameson Distillery have reached more than 350,000 in the last twelve months, following its extensive €11m refurbishment.

50,000 whiskey sours, 25,000 personalised bottles and four marriage proposals - Jameson Distillery's first year since €11m refurb

The Bow Street tourist hotspot reopened in March 2017 after several months of construction, revealing a new-look centre where only the familiar whiskey bottle chandelier centrepiece remained.

Designed by Dublin-based TOTP Architects, the venue offered a fresh approach to the experience of whiskey enthusiasts with several tour types and masterclass options to suit every taste. Managing Director Jameson Brand Homes, Claire Tolan, said that the efforts of the teams to transform the site have paid off.

"The new-look Jameson brand home has fast become the must-visit whiskey destination in the world," she said, revealing that the distillery has welcomed visitors from more than 70 countries in the last twelve months. "In one year alone, we have taught 32,000 whiskey enthusiasts how to blend whiskey and create whiskey cocktails; served over 50,000 Jameson whiskey sours; sold 25,000 personalised distillery Jameson edition bottles and facilitated four marriage proposals in John Jameson’s secret office!"

The distillery has also announced that it has received an award for Outstanding Achievement in the Brand Experience category at the TEA Thea Awards ceremony in Anaheim, California. Jameson owner Irish Distillers has previously stated that the substantial investment in the distillery's renovation would allow the company expand visitor numbers to the Bow Street site by 2025.

Meanwhile, the Irish whiskey tourism strategy aims to treble the number of visitors to Irish distilleries by 2025.

