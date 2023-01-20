48 people employed by banks here earned more than €1m

A total of 48 people working for banks and investment firms in Ireland earned more than €1m in 2021, according to the latest data from the European Banking Authority (EBA).

This marked an increase from 2020 when the EBA recorded a total of 40 high earners in Ireland.

The report, which focused on high earners across all European Union banks, showed that the highest earner in Ireland received total remuneration of €6.63m in 2021. Over €2.2m of this represented fixed pay, while the remaining €4.4m was variable pay.

A further 6 individuals in Ireland earned between €3m and €4m that year, while 8 received remuneration of between €2m and €3m in 2021.

In total, 33 people working in the finance sector here earned between €1m and €2m, according to the data

The EBA does not identify the high earners within the report, while the institutions employing these individuals also remain anonymous.

The banks and investment firms featured in the report would also include international organisations with operations in Ireland.

Overall, the number of high earners in the EU earning more than €1m rose by 41.5pc in the EU.

This represented a total of 1,957 people, the highest value recorded by the EBA since data collection commenced in 2010.

The EBA attributed the growth to the strong performance in investment banking and trading in 2021, as well as staff relocation from the UK to the EU after Brexit.

Germany had the largest share of high earners in the EU, with a total of 589 people earning over €1m. France reported a total of 371 high earners, followed by Italy and Spain.