The economy added 45,000 jobs in the first six months of this year bringing the number of people in work to 2.3 million, according to data from the Central Statistics Office.

45,000 new jobs created in first half of 2019 - CSO

The numbers showed that the unemployment rate was little changed at 5.2pc and that more of the long-term rate fell to 1.7pc from 2pc as strong economic growth created new jobs with 28 consecutive quarters of new jobs.

“We continue to see strong employment,” CSO statistician James Hegarty said.

Despite the positives in the release on Tuesday, there are some weaknesses as the participation rate of women remains low and there are regions – the Midlands and Southeast among them - where the number of people out of work remains well above the national average.

The participation rate among women was 56pc.

The strongest jobs growth came in transport and education, but there were losses in agriculture and forestry.

Separate data on migration showed that 19,700 migrants arrived from the UK in the year to April.

