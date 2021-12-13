30pc milestone of women on boards of Iseq 20 companies surpassed this year – report

The percentage of women on the boards of Iseq 20 companies rose to 31pc this year, up from 18pc, according to a new report.

Should this trend continue, the top publicly listed companies in Ireland are on track to achieve the goal of having 33pc female representation on their boards by the end of 2023, the report from the Balance for Better Business Review Group found.

Just over two in five of the Iseq 20 companies now have more than three female board members.

For other listed companies here, the percentage of women on boards is now at 20pc, hitting the target set for the end of 2021 and up from 9.6pc in early 2018.

However, for other large Irish companies, the percentage of women on boards is 22pc, which has narrowly missed the 23pc target set for the end of this year.

As of November 2021, Ireland had moved up to 12th position from 17th when it comes to female representation on boards for the largest companies in the 27 Member States of the European Union.

While the Iseq 20 companies have exceeded their 2021 target for female representation at senior leadership level, other listed companies and large Irish owned private companies have both missed their targets for the end of this year, according to the report.

In addition, although it has been a stated target of Balance for Better Business that no listed companies should have an all-male board, there are still five (13pc) listed companies here with all-male boards.

The report was launched on Monday by the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD and the Balance for Better Business Co-Chairs Julie Sinnamon and Aongus Hegarty.

Commenting on its findings, Minister Varadkar said it is “encouraging to see further progress has been made this year and I’m especially pleased that we have reached the interim target of having 30pc female representation on the boards of the Iseq 20 companies.”

“In 2018, the average was only 18pc, so this is significant progress, however it is a far cry from the equal representation we aspire to and clearly more needs to be done.”

He added that “women are still underrepresented in executive director roles and progress to rectify this issue has been too slow.”

Balance for Better Business (B4BB) was established by the government in 2018 to improve and promote gender balance at board and leadership level of Irish business. It is co-chaired by Julie Sinnamon and Aongus Hegarty.