| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

30 under 30: Young guns who are shooting for the stars

Some of our brightest (and youngest) business brains are putting their dreams to work

The founders of 30 exciting young Irish companies gathered last week at CHQ, a building steeped in Dublin history but given a brand new life in recent years and also home to one of the country&rsquo;s most innovative co-working and startup spaces, Dogpatch Labs. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

The founders of 30 exciting young Irish companies gathered last week at CHQ, a building steeped in Dublin history but given a brand new life in recent years and also home to one of the country&rsquo;s most innovative co-working and startup spaces, Dogpatch Labs. Picture by Gerry Mooney

The founders of 30 exciting young Irish companies gathered last week at CHQ, a building steeped in Dublin history but given a brand new life in recent years and also home to one of the country’s most innovative co-working and startup spaces, Dogpatch Labs. Picture by Gerry Mooney

The founders of 30 exciting young Irish companies gathered last week at CHQ, a building steeped in Dublin history but given a brand new life in recent years and also home to one of the country’s most innovative co-working and startup spaces, Dogpatch Labs. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Gabrielle Monaghan, Fearghal O’Connor and Sean Pollock

GREG TARR (18) Inferex

Greg Tarr is passionate about Artificial Intelligence (AI). He doesn’t just use it, he builds the infrastructure needed for engineers to deploy it.
The 18-year-old – who went straight from school in Bandon, Co Cork, to machine learning software engineering roles – set up Inferex last year to automate AI infrastructure and deployment.

Most Watched

Privacy