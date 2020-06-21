€2.57m paid to five firms from €180m Covid-19 fund

Just five companies have been approved for emergency cash from the Government's €180m Sustaining Enterprise Fund, figures obtained by the Irish Independent show.

And more than 500 companies are still preparing applications for support from the fund, which is designed to give businesses access to liquidity and funding to help them survive the Covid-19 crisis.

The fund - established in April - offers repayable support or equity of up to €800,000.

The money is ostensibly available to start-ups, small enterprises and established companies operating in manufacturing or internationally traded services.

But in order to get the cash, applicants must already have strong balance sheets that don't include significant losses.

While they have to be able to show that they have, or expect to see, a 15pc reduction in turnover or profit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, companies must also not have accumulated losses that are more than 50pc of their issued share capital. But that could rule out relatively new firms, for example, that often run at a loss in the first few years as they scale up.

By June 12, just three companies had been granted funding under fund. One of those had received €120,000, while the two others had received a total of €1.4m. At that stage, just 25 applications had been formally received.

By last Friday, five applicants had been granted a total of €2.57m in funds. A total of 29 applications had been formally received.

Enterprise Ireland declined to name the companies that received the public funds.

But it said the money was given to firms working in the following sectors: Fintech, business process outsourcing and business services; life sciences; electronics; and consumer food (excluding meat and dairy) and seafood and horticulture.

Companies looking for money under the Sustaining Enterprise Fund must first prepare a plan, and can apply for a €5,000 grant from Enterprise Ireland to pay a financial consultant to help them.

"It is important to realise that every company is different, and the impact varies by sector and region," said Enterprise Ireland. "Following on from their strong 2019 performance, some companies, fortunately, came into this crisis in a healthy state."

As of last Friday, 574 applications for financial planning grant had been received, and 505 approvals made to date.

The agency is also operating the Sustaining Enterprise Fund for small businesses. As of Friday, nine applications had been received, and five approvals worth a total of €225,000 made.

Small businesses can avail of repayable support of between €25,000 and €50,000 as a short-term funding solution to bankroll business continuity.

Under the Sustaining Enterprise Fund for high potential start-Ups, 16 approvals for a total of €800,000 have been made out of 23 applications.

A wide number of financial supports have been made available through a number of State bodies. By June 12, the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland's Covid-19 working capital scheme had approved 451 loans totalling €55.5m and received 2,773 eligible applications.

