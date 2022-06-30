241 jobs being created at eight IDA supported companies

Eight companies supported by IDA Ireland are creating 241 new jobs across Ireland.

The jobs will be created by the European and American companies in Dublin, Galway, Letterkenny and Limerick.

The jobs will be created across the technology and business service sectors, including marketing, sales, engineering and software development.

“Our value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment remains attractive to high growth companies. These companies choose Ireland as the location from which to serve and grow their customer base due to Ireland’s established track record as a tech hub in Europe,” said IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan.

He added that he welcomed the “locational spread” of the new roles.

The businesses creating the new employment include Workato, enterprise automation platform, which will create 50 jobs in sales, marketing and engineering over the next three years. Its Irish base opened last September.

Technology solutions provider Bluecrux plans to create 50 jobs by 2025. The company opened its first Irish office in Galway last May and a second in Dublin in March.

GeistM, New York-based marketing technology company, will establish its EU headquarters in Dublin which will manage all the company’s clients outside the US.

The Irish base will grow to 40 employees in the next two years, with roles available in client management, engineering, marketing and business development.

Swiss technology company Travizory Border Security will create 40 jobs over the next two years in their Letterkenny development centre.

Experience optimisation solutions provider Evolv AI will make Ireland the “focal point” for its European team and will grow to 25 employees by 2024. The company will create roles in sales and marketing among other divisions. Evolv AI already has team members in Dublin and Limerick.

Swiss company Hader Solutions opens its first medical device distribution centre in Dublin, hiring 18 people over the next three years.

Refapp, a Swedish cloud-based reference checking solutions provider, will establish its EMEA sales hub in Dublin in a move that will create 15 roles over the next three years.

Censys, provider of continuous attack surface management, plans to double its size in Ireland every six months and will hire an additional 13 employees by 2024.