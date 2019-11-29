20pc of IPO cash going on costs - Kollect

But chief executive John O'Connor told the Irish Independent his tech start-up needed to raise money and expand its model quickly because, for now, the firm is alone in providing a digital platform connecting customers to waste collection firms.

"We need to scale the company really quick," he said, suggesting that Kollect had perhaps a two-year window to build its model and market before competitors arrive.

Mr O'Connor said the firm is on course to net at least 20m Swedish kronor (€1.9m) when it lists on the Nasdaq First North growth market in Stockholm on December 19.

He said half of the nearly 1.8m shares on offer already have been snapped up by a dozen core investors, mostly Swedish, chiefly via investor events this week in Stockholm.

Kollect will be the third Irish company to mount an initial public offering (IPO) this year and only the second ever on Nasdaq's specialist market for small tech-oriented start-ups.

Kollect executives briefed potential investors and media yesterday at the Westbury Hotel about their plans to sell at least 24.6m kronor (€2.35m) in shares.

Its prospectus noted high IPO-related costs of 4.6m kronor (€450,000), consisting of advisory and application fees, auditors, marketing and printing of the prospectus in English and Swedish.

Mr O'Connor said the cost of IPOs on First North typically involved around 15pc of flotation value, whereas Kollect's were nearer 20pc.

"We went through a lot of due diligence and did a lot of travelling back and forth. These were things that needed to happen for the company - but yes, people did charge us fees," he said.

He said it was important for Kollect to build a strong pool of retail investors in both Sweden and Ireland in the flotation, which will see his own founder's share of 54pc diluted to around 36pc.

Mr O'Connor said Kollect may seek to tap the market again in another year or so, and the costs would be much lower the second time around.

"If you ever needed to go back and raise more funds, you wouldn't have those costs again. It's a one-off," he said.

Kollect executives detailed plans to expand their online waste-collection service to more UK cities from Kollect's Manchester office.

Mr O'Connor said Kollect's service model particularly suits Britain because its waste collection market is heavily fragmented, with 80pc of firms there too small to handle their own bookings efficiently.

Kollect also is expanding its retail offering, Big Bins, via a growing partnership with convenience chain Circle K.

The Big Bins - car-sized compactors that can handle up to 6 tonnes of waste - already are positioned outside a dozen outlets of SuperValu, Applegreen, Topaz and Circle K.

Kollect says Big Bins may come soon to 60 more Circle K locations, starting in Ranelagh next month.

Users pay on site or online to use them, based on the weight of the waste or recyclables being left.

Irish Independent