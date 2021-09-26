| 17.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

20 top agritech innovators sowing seeds of success

When it comes to the fields of agriculture and technology, Ireland has always punched above its weight. So how is it faring when the two are combined? Unsurprisingly, rather well. From state-of-the-art crop growing firms to the latest wearable tech for livestock, we have profiled some of the most exciting entrepreneurs and their businesses in the sector

Innovators in Agritech - (from left) Jennifer Corley CEO Equitrace, Aoife O'Mahony Head of Marketing Apis Protect, Alvan Hunt, CEO and Co Founder Hexafly, Shay Curtis Product Design Engineer Equimetrics, Eoghan Finneran CEO Farmeye, Emmet Savage CEO of Moocall, , Fabien Peyaud CEO and Co Founder Herdwatch, Ivan Wahlrab Co Founder and CTO of Strong Bo, Ciaran Feeney Co Founder Marteye, Karen Hennessy CEO Real Leaf Farm, , David Hunt Chief Strategy Officer Cainthus, Jack Cotter Director and CTO of Cotter Agritech, Oliver Kiernan CEO of Brandon Bioscience, Dan O'Brien CEO Farmony, Gary Wickham CEO and Co Founder Maggrow and Padraig Hennessy CEO Terra Nutritech. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand
Nicky Deasy Expand
Mike Malone Expand
Xuemei Germaine Expand
Daniel Izquierdo Hijazi Expand

Close

Innovators in Agritech - (from left) Jennifer Corley CEO Equitrace, Aoife O'Mahony Head of Marketing Apis Protect, Alvan Hunt, CEO and Co Founder Hexafly, Shay Curtis Product Design Engineer Equimetrics, Eoghan Finneran CEO Farmeye, Emmet Savage CEO of Moocall, , Fabien Peyaud CEO and Co Founder Herdwatch, Ivan Wahlrab Co Founder and CTO of Strong Bo, Ciaran Feeney Co Founder Marteye, Karen Hennessy CEO Real Leaf Farm, , David Hunt Chief Strategy Officer Cainthus, Jack Cotter Director and CTO of Cotter Agritech, Oliver Kiernan CEO of Brandon Bioscience, Dan O'Brien CEO Farmony, Gary Wickham CEO and Co Founder Maggrow and Padraig Hennessy CEO Terra Nutritech. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Innovators in Agritech - (from left) Jennifer Corley CEO Equitrace, Aoife O'Mahony Head of Marketing Apis Protect, Alvan Hunt, CEO and Co Founder Hexafly, Shay Curtis Product Design Engineer Equimetrics, Eoghan Finneran CEO Farmeye, Emmet Savage CEO of Moocall, , Fabien Peyaud CEO and Co Founder Herdwatch, Ivan Wahlrab Co Founder and CTO of Strong Bo, Ciaran Feeney Co Founder Marteye, Karen Hennessy CEO Real Leaf Farm, , David Hunt Chief Strategy Officer Cainthus, Jack Cotter Director and CTO of Cotter Agritech, Oliver Kiernan CEO of Brandon Bioscience, Dan O'Brien CEO Farmony, Gary Wickham CEO and Co Founder Maggrow and Padraig Hennessy CEO Terra Nutritech. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Nicky Deasy

Nicky Deasy

Mike Malone

Mike Malone

Xuemei Germaine

Xuemei Germaine

Daniel Izquierdo Hijazi

Daniel Izquierdo Hijazi

/

Innovators in Agritech - (from left) Jennifer Corley CEO Equitrace, Aoife O'Mahony Head of Marketing Apis Protect, Alvan Hunt, CEO and Co Founder Hexafly, Shay Curtis Product Design Engineer Equimetrics, Eoghan Finneran CEO Farmeye, Emmet Savage CEO of Moocall, , Fabien Peyaud CEO and Co Founder Herdwatch, Ivan Wahlrab Co Founder and CTO of Strong Bo, Ciaran Feeney Co Founder Marteye, Karen Hennessy CEO Real Leaf Farm, , David Hunt Chief Strategy Officer Cainthus, Jack Cotter Director and CTO of Cotter Agritech, Oliver Kiernan CEO of Brandon Bioscience, Dan O'Brien CEO Farmony, Gary Wickham CEO and Co Founder Maggrow and Padraig Hennessy CEO Terra Nutritech. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Sean Pollock and Fearghal O’Connor

● Equitrace

Jennifer (CEO) and Kevin Corley (app product manager
and director)

Based on the Curragh of Kildare, the heart of Irish racing, interest is galloping in equine health technology company EquiTrace.

Most Watched

Privacy