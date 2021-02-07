€1bn Irish Sea wind farm plan moves ahead

Norwegian state-owned renewable energy developer Statkraft is progressing plans for a €1bn Irish Sea wind farm that would stretch from north Dublin to Co Louth.

It has just begun a detailed consultation phase on the 500 megawatt North Irish Sea Array project. It is aiming to submit a planning application within the next 12 months for a project with up to 30 250 metre-tall turbines that will be visible from the Dublin, Meath and Louth coastline.

"Over the course of this year we are going to engage with the coastal communities," said Statkraft Ireland managing director Kevin O'Donovan. "We identified this as a really good location for an offshore project. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do in terms of engagement with the local community and in terms of site assessments.

"We secured grid capacity for a connection to a project in the area and the assessment work that we've been doing and which is ongoing is to identify seabed conditions, environmental restrictions, fishing and other marine activities to design a layout that fits within all of that," he said. The proposed wind farm will be 13-20km off the coast where the water is still shallow enough to fix the turbines to the seabed. It will consist of three separate groups of turbines, running from Skerries, Co Dublin, almost as far as Clogherhead, Co Louth. They will be visible from as far south as Howth, according to Statkraft photo montages. "They would be visible but we are doing quite a bit of work to ensure that we design it in such a way that the visual impact of the turbines will actually fit in with the seascape and be a feature on the landscape rather than dominating it." Offshore wind farms typically cost €2m per megawatt although O'Donovan said he was hopeful that this cost could be brought down by using new turbine technology Publication by the Government of the new Marine Planning and Development Management Bill which will enable offshore projects to apply under the strategic infrastructure development framework to An Bord Pleanála, will also be crucial for the success of the project, he said. "If that legislation doesn't come into place then we're not going to make any progress on any of these offshore projects," he said. The NISA project was one of seven offshore power projects identified for fast track planning by the Government last year. A key advantage of the proposed site is proximity to the power hungry north Dublin electricity market. The wind farm would feed directly into a new substation that Statkraft is developing at Belcamp that will include a battery-style grid stability project. The Government's climate action plan has set a target of 70pc of our electricity coming from renewables, as well as the electrification of the heat and transport sectors "Even with the development of the onshore wind capability that remains in Ireland and some solar power, we also need offshore power to be able to meet the targets by 2030," O'Donovan said.