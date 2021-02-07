| 4.3°C Dublin

€1bn Irish Sea wind farm plan moves ahead

Statkraft's 30-turbine site would stretch from Skerries to Clogherhead, writes Fearghal O'Connor

Fearghal O'Connor

Norwegian state-owned renewable energy developer Statkraft is progressing plans for a €1bn Irish Sea wind farm that would stretch from north Dublin to Co Louth.

It has just begun a detailed consultation phase on the 500 megawatt North Irish Sea Array project. It is aiming to submit a planning application within the next 12 months for a project with up to 30 250 metre-tall turbines that will be visible from the Dublin, Meath and Louth coastline.

"Over the course of this year we are going to engage with the coastal communities," said Statkraft Ireland managing director Kevin O'Donovan. "We identified this as a really good location for an offshore project. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do in terms of engagement with the local community and in terms of site assessments.

