150,000 bottles of prosecco, 500,000 mince pies and 9 million Irish brussel sprouts...Aldi Ireland Christmas sales revealed

Aldi Ireland have reported their busiest Christmas ever as festive shoppers helped sales reach record levels across its 137 stores here.

Aldi Ireland have reported their busiest Christmas ever as festive shoppers helped sales reach record levels across its 137 stores here.

According to the budget supermarket, sales values for the week starting December 17 were up 10pc compared with the previous year.

More than 350,000 Irish shoppers crossed Aldi's doorstep in the run-up to Christmas, the surge in demand driven by the Specially Selected range.

Over 150,000 bottles of prosecco were bought at the store in December, in addition to 500,000 mince pies, 9 million Irish brussel sprouts and over 170 tonnes of Irish carrots.

Sales of the Bord Bia Assured Irish Turkeys - part of the Specially Selected range - also grew by 40pc year on year.

CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland Giles Hurley said that the Christmas range "caught the imagination of Irish shoppers, who shunned more expensive food retailers and visited our stores in record numbers."

Mr Hurley said that the supermarket's customers and staff contributed an additional 20,000 meals to charities through Aldi's 'Food for Good' Christmas appeal in partnership with FoodCloud.

Kantar Worldpanel, a research firm which studies the grocery market here, reported that Dunnes Stores topped the supermarket wars in the run up to Christmas.

However, German discounters Aldi and Lidl were reported as growing sales faster than anyone else, with 11.6pc and 11.3pc of the market respectively.

Online Editors