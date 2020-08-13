| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

€12bn of cancelled Boeings to skew US Ireland trade data

Lessors AerCap and Avolon pull out of deals for Max aircraft

Just two Irish-headquartered lessors - AerCap and Avolon - have between them cancelled about $14.3bn (€12.1bn) worth of Max orders so far this year according to calculations by the Irish Independent based on publicly available data (stock photo) Expand

Close

Just two Irish-headquartered lessors - AerCap and Avolon - have between them cancelled about $14.3bn (€12.1bn) worth of Max orders so far this year according to calculations by the Irish Independent based on publicly available data (stock photo)

Just two Irish-headquartered lessors - AerCap and Avolon - have between them cancelled about $14.3bn (€12.1bn) worth of Max orders so far this year according to calculations by the Irish Independent based on publicly available data (stock photo)

AP/PA Images

Just two Irish-headquartered lessors - AerCap and Avolon - have between them cancelled about $14.3bn (€12.1bn) worth of Max orders so far this year according to calculations by the Irish Independent based on publicly available data (stock photo)

John Mulligan and Donal O'Donovan

Billions of dollars in cancelled aircraft orders by Irish lessors for Boeing's Max jets look set to skew Ireland's US trade balance further in this country's favour.

Just two Irish-headquartered lessors - AerCap and Avolon - have between them cancelled about $14.3bn (€12.1bn) worth of Max orders so far this year according to calculations by the Irish Independent based on publicly available data.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows a drop of almost 50pc in the value of aircraft imports between January and the start of June - to €3.88bn this year from €7.92bn in 2019.