€1.34bn sale of property investment group Green Reit overwhelmingly approved by shareholders

The €1.34bn sale of property investment group Green Reit to UK-based Henderson Park has been overwhelmingly approved by the Irish company’s shareholders today.

Green Reit was the first real estate investment trust to float on the stock exchange in Ireland, in 2013.

The sale means a big payday for founders Stephen Vernon and Pat Gunne.

The company was put up for sale earlier this year. Green’s chairman, Gary Kennedy, insisted the plan to offload the company was because shares in the firm had been trading at a “persistent structural discount to its underlying net asset value since early 2016”.

“This persistent discount has been inconsistent with the value of the company’s assets, management, business plan and performance as well as the Irish commercial property sector,” he said.

The takeover of Green Reit is being undertaken by a scheme of arrangement. Final High Court approval is expected to be secured next month.

Nick Weber’s Henderson Park saw off competition from rivals including Kennedy Wilson and Irish Life for Green Reit.

Mr Kennedy said in August that the sale to Henderson Park represented an “attractive outcome for [Green Reit] shareholders”.

Green Reit shareholders are getting €1.9135 in cash for each of their shares, which represents an almost 25pc premium to the share price on the last business day before the sales process was announced in April.

Green Reit owns a portfolio of prime offices let to tenants such as the Revenue Commissioners, Barclays Bank and Vodafone. It also owns a logistics park near Dublin Airport, and development sites beside the Central Park office park in south Dublin. Key assets include the Central Park office campus in Leopardstown, Fitzwilliam Hall in Dublin, and One Albert Quay in Cork city.

